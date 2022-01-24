Unathi thanks South Africa as she exits Idols SA

Johannesburg- Just last week, DSTV announced that it will ‘shake things up’ for the much anticipated season 18 of Idols SA.

Their definition of shaking things up meant letting go of Randall Abrahams and Unathi Nkayi as Idol judges.

DSTV said they are taking a “fresh approach to the judging [anel to retain audiences to stay competitive in the Sunday night timeslot.”

Former judge, Somizi was missed by the audience as he left the show to focus on dealing with the abuse allegations by his estranged husband, Mohale Motaung.

M-Net and Mzansi Magic thanked both Randall and Unathi for their exceptional work in the show.

Randall has been with Idols since season 1 and Unathi has been part of the 10 seasons.

She took to Instagram to thank her adoring fans for the journey that she has been on.

“Oh man! Thank you for your love South Africa and our beautiful continent of Africa. Please allow me to honour you. You have been kind, loving and deeply invested. Truly the real energy and heartbeat of a wonderful wave of hope and dreams coming true on Idols and as you do that, you have made my dreams come true too. THANK YOU,” she wrote.

“To every contestant who stood in front of us. From the ones brave enough to share with us their hopes. I don’t take lightly the act of doing that for the world to see. An honour I will always hold. Thank you for trusting me as one of your judges. To those who unleashed a new level of my tears, heavily pregnant with Baby Idols garnering for Wooden Mic, thank you for the laughter and joy.”

“I can never thank you enough Anneke, for making that call asking me to join the Idols family. Gav and Prozza thank you for trusting me with such a great responsibility. One that would form part of the narrative and soundtrack of our souls as a people. You changed my life and that of my family.”

Nkayi thanked Multichoice for continuing to make every boy and girl believe in themselves no matter which corner they come from, herself included.

“To every special being who has given to the brilliance of the show. . It has been a true honour being part of the family. And to the new members of our family. GOODLUCK.”

