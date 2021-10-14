Unathi unfollows Somizi on Instagram and says he’s not her friend

Johannesburg- Idols judge Unathi Nkayi has unfollowed Somizi Mhlongo on Instagram and said they are not friends.

After R Kelly was found guilty on all counts for his sex- trafficking trial, the radio host took to social media to warn her friends.

“To ALL my friends who think you’re going to CONTINUE playing R Kelly in my presence. TODAY IT STOPS. No more philosophical BULL SHIT about you separating the genius from the MONSTER. It STOPS TODAY HMKAY……unless you LOVE being a trigger,” she wrote.

Some fans were not happy and accused her of having double standards as she is still friends with Somizi and DJ Fresh.

The Idols SA judge then hit back had said they are not friends and she has unfollowed Somizi.

Anelisa Sibanda