Uncle arrested after decomposing Neo was found in shallow grave

A 22-year-old man is expected to appear at the Lichtenburg magistrate’s court on Friday for the alleged murder of his two-year-old nephew Neo Refemetswe Tlhame.

The suspect was arrested on Wednesday following the discovery of a shallow grave and Neo’s lifeless body inside it at Blydeville Extension 3 outside Lichtenburg in North West on Tuesday. The toddler was reported missing in May.

Police spokesperson Colonel Amanda Funani said in a statement that the suspect was arrested after being questioned and linked to the case. She said Neo’s mother had called the police after she spotted a suspicious grave near the river.

“The grave was dug out and the decomposed body of young Neo was identified with the clothes he was wearing on the day of his disappearance,” said Funani.

Neo went missing on May 24 while in the care of his grandparents.

“Subsequent to the fruitless search by the community members and Neo’s family, a missing person enquiry was opened for investigation. The police also joined the search but Neo was never found,” said Funani.

The provincial police commissioner, Lieutenant-General Sello Kwena, said the arrest proves that the perpetrators of such crimes have no place in the province, adding that crimes against children and women are treated seriously.

