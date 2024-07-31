Under pressure referees ready to blow whistle for new PSL season

The South African Football Association (Safa) referees’ department have concluded the 2024/25 pre-season workshop with the match officials who were on the training programme. They went through a gruelling two weeks of theory and practical sessions. The workshop took place in Pretoria over the last two weeks.

A total of 60 match officials participated in the workshop. They will form part of the panel that will take part in the 2024/25 soccer calendar.

Referees under the spotlight

Referees have been under the spotlight lately, with a number of them committing errors that left a lot of question marks in PSL matches. They have been so underperforming that soccer fans have been calling for the implementation of VAR in the local game.

Others have called for referees to be professionalised so that they can focus full-time on officiating. Instead of refereeing being used as a side hustle.

The workshop was held over two phases, with the second group concluding their programme yesterday (Tuesday).

Among the sessions they went through were the latest Fifa Laws of the game, Assessment Report Rubric System, Teamwork Game Management and Integrity Sessions. As in any match officials’ workshop, they also underwent rigorous fitness tests. This ahead of the new season.

Fully prepared for the season

Safa Head of Referees Adbul Ebrahim said they were looking forward to the upcoming season. He believes that the match officials are fully prepared to deliver the highest standards expected of them.

“We are always crucified by clubs and supporters, and in most cases unfairly so. But we believe we always deliver the best decisions during a match,” said Ebrahim on the Safa website.

“As a former match official, I understand the pressures that comes with this space. But I believe that our match officials are used to pressure situations. They understand the laws of the game and always give their best. This is regardless of the complaints we encounter from fans and other stakeholders,” he added.

