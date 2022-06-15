Unemployed youth benefit from City of Tshwane’s fire initiative

The City of Tshwane cannot afford to be caught off guard by the fires that have destroyed public facilities recently, concerned Tshwane mayor Randall Williams said during the launch of a fire hydrant initiative this week.

During the launch at the Central Fire Station in Pretoria, Williams pointed to the blaze that destroyed sections of South Africa’s parliament in January, the raging fires at Charlotte Maxeke Hospital in April 2021, and the fire that broke out at the Steve Biko Academic Hospital in Pretoria late in May.

Fifteen unemployed youth had been selected to take part in the project, a partnership between the City of Tshwane and Hollard Insurance. Williams said the participants have received training and technical skills to ensure the proper inspection of fire hydrants.

The insurance company committed R1.3-million towards the training, stipends,

and travel allowances for the youth. “This diverse group of young people expressed excitement over this project, particularly with the skills and experience they are gaining,” said Williams.

He added that he is pleased that through this initiative, the municipality was able to empower a deserving group of young people.

“I would like to thank Hollard Insurance and its CEO, Nash Omar, for this great partnership. Functioning fire hydrants are essential for effective response during fire incidents, as they save lives and prevent property destruction.”

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here

Author