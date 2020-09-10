Unilever and EFF agree TRESemmé’s advert was racist

Several retailers have joined Clicks and agreed to pull the TRESemmé brand from their shelves.

These include Dischem, Woolworths, Pick n’ Pay as well as Checkers.

This as Unilever, who own TRESemmé SA, and the EFF held a meeting earlier today and came to an agreement that the ad material used to show off different conditions of hair, was indeed racist and undermined Black women.

The company has agreed to withdraw the said products from all retails stores for a period of ten days to show their remorse.

They have also agreed to donate 10 000 sanitary towels and sanitizers to informal settlements identified by the EFF.

Somaya Stockenstroom