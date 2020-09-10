Business

Unilever and EFF agree TRESemmé’s advert was racist

By Kabelo Khumalo

Several retailers have joined Clicks and agreed to pull the TRESemmé brand from their shelves.

These include Dischem, Woolworths, Pick n’ Pay as well as Checkers.

This as Unilever, who own TRESemmé  SA, and the EFF held a meeting earlier today and came to an agreement that the ad material  used to show off different conditions of hair, was indeed racist and undermined Black women.


The company has agreed to withdraw the said products from all retails stores for a period of ten days to show their remorse.

They have also agreed to donate 10 000 sanitary towels and sanitizers to informal settlements identified by the EFF.

 

Author


Similar stories

Breaking News

COVID-19 kills 82 more patients as recovery rate rises to 88.7 percent

  COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, has killed 82 more patients, increasing the death toll from 15 086 to 15 168. Of the...
Read more
Breaking News

Human rights advocate George Bizos dies

Tributes are pouring in for veteran human rights lawyer Advocate George Bizos, who died today at the age of 92. The SAHETI school, whose board...
Read more

Latest News

Trending

Company News

   Loading latest Press Releases...

Newsletter Signup

Subscribe to our newsletter to stay in touch with the latest news!

Categories

The company

Sunday World

© 1999–2020
Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved.
Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our
terms & conditions and privacy policy.

For up to date Corona information, visit SA Government’s Covid-19 Portal