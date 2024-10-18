Unisa to confer doctorate on property mogul Mike Nkuna

Khazamula Michael (Mike) Nkuna, a real estate tycoon and pioneer of township and rural commercial and retail property development, will receive a Doctor of Philosophy degree from the University of South Africa (Unisa) on Friday evening.

This will take place at a graduation ceremony at its Muckleneuk campus in Pretoria.

The Soweto-born billionaire received the Doctor of Philosophy in Business Management (Honoris Causa) degree in appreciation of his significant contributions to the real estate development industry, which are evidenced by his leadership in elevating and investing in the economic development of rural and township areas.

In a statement, the academic institution acknowledged Nkuna’s revolutionary impact on South Africa’s township and rural economies as well as his intention to empower these businesses by providing retail space and bringing goods and services closer to the needs of these communities.

“In 1983, he established the Masingita Group of companies, whose subsidiary companies have been actively engaged in manufacturing, mining, construction, asset management, property development, auctioneering, and facilities management for the past 30 years.

“Two smart towns are presently being developed by the group in the provinces of Gauteng and Limpopo,” reads the statement.

Nkuna also established the Mike Nkuna Charitable Trust for the benefit and welfare of rural communities and poor people in townships and rural areas.

The trust provides food hampers to impoverished, orphaned, and primarily child-headed families.

Through the trust, he also honours and recognises students who have excelled in science and math by awarding them bursaries, awards, and certificates of excellence.

