University of Limpopo dismisses media reports, open for business

The University of Limpopo has denied widespread allegations that the institution of higher learning is “unsafe and inoperative”.

In a statement on Thursday, the university said the media reports are false and damaging to its reputation.

It was reported that the university is closed and that students were instructed to vacate the premises within 24 hours. Fake pictures of campus offices on fire are also circulating.

“As the university, we would like to state categorically that these claims are false. The

University of Limpopo remains open and operational,” it said in a statement.

Victor Kgomoeswana, the university’s communications officer, said there was a protest by a small group of students on Wednesday.

“There was a protest over off-campus allowances by a tiny group of students which resulted in damage to property, but the management of the university and a team from the National Student Financial Aid Scheme is attending to the matter,” said Kgomoeswana.

He added that the media reports must be retracted because they are damaging to the reputation of the institution.

“We urge the media to verify statements made about the university with the department of marketing and communication before publishing them.”

