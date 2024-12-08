University of Limpopo eyes legal action against minister

As turmoil between the University of Limpopo (UL) and Minister of Higher Education and Training Pamela Nkabane continues to brew, the institution has threatened legal action against the government if its demands are not met.

In a letter dated December 4, 2024, addressed to the minister from the chair of the university’s council Pandelani Nefolovhodwe, he demands that Nkabane apologise for her statement about employing an independent assessor to investigate the university. He also wants the minister to apologise in writing to the university’s council within seven days for the reputational damage her statements caused the institution.

The university believes that the appointment of an assessor is without any legal basis and cannot pass a “stringent legal scrutiny” as the department has flouted processes and skipped the consultative work required by law.

To read this story in full, buy a copy of today’s Sunday World or subscribe to the paper’s e-edition by clicking on the link below. https://www.magzter.com/ZA/Fundudzi-Media/Sunday-World/Newspaper

