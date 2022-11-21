Unknown assailants gun down 29-year-old Eldorado Park woman

A 29-year-old female was shot and killed in the early hours of Sunday morning, according to the police in Eldorado Park, Johannesburg.

“It is alleged that the victim was not walking alone along Sneeuberg Street in Eldorado Park extension two when they noticed a vehicle parked next to Sneeuberg flats,” said the police in a statement.

Shots were fired from the parked vehicle towards the victim and her acquaintance, who then ran for cover. But the victim collapsed, and the suspects fled the scene.

The victim was declared dead on the scene and the motive for the shooting is not known yet. The suspects are still at large, and the search is under way.

Sergeant Roxanne Gibbs appealed to the public to help the police crack the murder case by urgently contacting the police station.

The incident occurred after Eldorado Park residents camped outside the police station for over two months and told the police about the hotspots they need to patrol, Sneeuberg being one of them.

An activist, Dereleen James, poured her heart out on social media: “Is sy nie mooi nie [is she not beautiful], cry my beloved Eldorado Park. She did not deserve to die the way she did,” wrote James.

