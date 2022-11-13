Unsafe dams a catastrophe in the making

South Africa is sitting on the precipice of a disaster with hundreds of dams across the country not compliant with safety regulations, precipitated by the lack of capacity in the Department of Water and Sanitation (DWS). Data from the department shows that only 1% on the list of the top 20 largest dams owned by the government are compliant with dam safety regulations. Of the 323 dams owned by the state, 164, or more than 50%, do not comply with regulations.

