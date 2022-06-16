URGENT MEDIA STATEMENT: No deal between Fundudzi Media and Kaya FM

Fundudzi Media has noted with utter disappointment rumours swirling around that we have taken ownership of Kaya 959 – a popular Gauteng-based radio station commonly known as Kaya FM.

Although we have a company policy of not commenting on such wild speculation, we feel a response to these reports is warranted in this instance. We – as Fundudzi Media – put it as a matter of fact that these rumours, purported to be facts, are unsubstantiated and devoid of truth.

These reports, which apparently emanated from the social media yesterday, have created a wrong impression that a deal over the sale of Kaya 959 has been struck between Fundudzi Media and Thebe Investments. We want to put it on record that these reports are misleading as no such a deal exists.

We would like to urge people behind these rumours to desist from spreading information which is totally not based on any amount of credible information, and which is also sadly bereft of any reliable or credible sourcing (either on or off-the-record), which is something common in the practice of journalism.

Fundudzi Media is battling to understand the motive behind these rumours, and we would have been grateful if we were approached and given the courtesy to either confirm or deny this reckless piece of gossip before it was unfortunately presented as fact in public.

In conclusion, we would like to once more emphasise that there is no existence of any deal between Fundudzi Media and Kaya 959 and urge those behind these rumours to cease the spread of falsehoods.

Issued by Wally Mbhele (Sunday World Publisher and Editor-in-Chief) on behalf of Fundudzi Media

Author