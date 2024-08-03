US preacher TD Jakes’ pastor daughter tours SA for the first time

Bestselling American author, businesswoman and media personality, Pastor Sarah Jakes Roberts, has set foot in South Africa for the first time as part of her Activate SA tour.

Roberts is the daughter of American preacher and motivational speaker TD Jakes. She stated that her tour’s initial stop in Cape Town set the tone for the entire journey.

Speaking to the media on Friday night at Rhema Bible Church in Johannesburg, the pastor stated that she hoped the tour, Activate SA, would edify her more than anything she could provide.

Hopes to soak up what SA has to offer

“I came to South Africa, not even thinking so much about what I could offer. But I am certain that the region has something to offer me.

“I wanted to come and soak up what God is doing in this soil, so that I go back full when I go back to the states. And I believe that the Cape Town leg of the tour was just the beginning of that,” she said.

She stated that there will be plenty of incentive for people to take up their spot during the two days in Johannesburg.

“I think we are at a beautiful intersection of generations in which we have an opportunity to impart from one another,” she said.

Roberts was accompanied by her husband and pastor Touré Roberts. The author of Power Moves said she has managed to live outside of her father’s shadow.

Carved own identity

“One thing I asked from God was that He never allows it for me to lose myself. I try very hard to hang on myself. I mean I am T.D Jakes’ daughter, but I have my identity too.”

She said she has been given a South African name by South Africans as a way to welcome her in their land.

“My South African name is Naledi and my husband’s is Thabo. All I would like to know is, am I allowed to use both my Nigerian name and South African name?” she chuckled.

The tour started on Thursday in Cape Town and will end on Sunday at Sun City, North West.

