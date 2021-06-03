Usuthu boss showers praises on Benni and players

Johannesburg – AmaZulu fans and supporters have taken to social media to congratulate club chairman and businessman Sandile Zungu, coach Benni McCarthy and the players for qualifying for their first ever CAF Champions League competition.

Usuthu under the management Durban businessman Zungu took over the ownership of the club last year and turned the outfit around to become one of top teams in the PSL this season under McCarthy’s mentorship.

McCarthy is not new to the Champions albeit with a different club, in a different country and on a different continent, during his playing days in Europe, the former Bafana Bafana all-time goal scorer won the 2003/04 Uefa Champions League with Porto in the Portuguese premier league.

Zungu also took to the club’s Twitter handle and paid tribute to all responsible of making the club one of the most formidable and respected sides in the PSL after he took over. He said he was “inspired by the team’s courage and determination”.

AmaZulu narrowly beat Swallows 1-0 on Wednesday night at Kings Park thanks courtesy of Thapelo Nyongo’s early second half goal.

The victory means the Durban-based side has cemented its second place on the DStv Premiership log and is four points clear of third-placed Orlando Pirates.

Although Bucs beat Baroka 2-1, fourth-placed Golden Arrows lost the opportunity to leapfrog AmaZulu to occupy the second spot on the top-flight log after losing 3-2 to Kaizer Chiefs.

The two South African representatives in the elite continental inter-club competition next season will be four-time in a row champions Sundowns and Usuthu.

Here is what Zungu and the fans had to say:

No words can describe the joy & excitement at Usuthu! 💚 Congratulations to @AmaZuluFootball,@bennimccarthy17, the Technical team, and our management. We’re already planning ahead to make sure that the team makes us proud in the CAF upcoming season!🤞🏾#HebeUsuthu #UsuthuTogether pic.twitter.com/9Ru9z9GdyM — Manzini Zungu (@ManziniZungu_) June 2, 2021

In honour of Usuthu’s history-making win, here's a message from our President Sandile Zungu (@mfanawasemlazi ) He’s inspired by the team’s courage and determination. 💚 #HebeUsuthu #UsuthuTogether pic.twitter.com/WnV1rOFxAE — AmaZulu FC (@AmaZuluFootball) June 2, 2021

