Uzalo actor Simphiwe Majozi beds a politician

SABC1’s Uzalo actor Simphiwe Majozi has found love in the arms of Elundini local municipality DA councilor Kekeletso Mahlelebe.

Majozi is famous for the comical role he plays as Sbusiso “Sbu” Rememberance Makhathini in the SABC1 drama series aired on weekdays at 20.30pm. The much-liked and popular drama has since ran out of episodes because no shooting was taking place during the Coronavirus lockdown.

Majozi is said to be head over heels in love with Mahlelebe, who hails from Mount Fletcher in the Eastern Cape, according to two reliable insiders close to the lovebirds. They said Majozi was now a different man since falling in love with Mahlelebe.

“He is so in love. Before Simphiwe met Kekeletso, he was all over the place, just like the character he plays in Uzalo. But after he met her, he has outgrown all those kasi tendencies and behaviour. I guess Kekeletso came into his life at a right time,” said our source.

When contacted, Majozi refused to comment on the matter. “My private life remains private. I might be in the media industry but please respect my privacy. I don’t want a situation where I can’t be myself. Sbu from Uzalo stays on TV, not in my real life,” he said.

Another source said that Majozi and Mahlelebe are always seen in high places like the Gateway Theatre of Shopping in Umhlanga, north of Durban, holding hands.

“They are one of few cute couples in Durban. They can’t get their hands off each other. Before lockdown they were always seen together holding hands in malls. It’s nice to finally know who is the person in his life besides the girlfriend he has on Uzalo,” said the source.

When Mahlelebe was contacted for comment, she didn’t deny nor confirm her relationship with Majozi.

Ngwako Malatji