V&A Waterfront  pursues Drip for failing to pay rent

By Ngwako Malatji
Lekau Sehoana at the exclusive unveiling of Drip footwear new slogan at BMW Midrand on September 01, 2021 in Midrand. Drip Footwear is a South African shoe brand that was founded by Lekau Sehoana, and the brand was built based on recycled materials because Sehoana wanted it to be accessible to everyone, especially people in the townships. (Photo by Gallo Images/Oupa Bopape)

Drip Footwear and its owner, Lekau Sehoana, have vacated their shop in Cape Town
after falling behind on rent, and the property owner is suing them to recover  money owed. 

According to V&A Waterfront Holdings, which owns the popular Waterfront mall, from which Drip Footwear and Sehoana have been plying their trade Drip have also left the shop untidy.

Waterfront filed papers in the Johannesburg High Court last week, demanding that
Sehoana and his company, who own South Africa’s most popular sneaker, Drip, pay it R1.1-million in unpaid rent or be blacklisted.


To read this story in full, buy a copy of today’s Sunday World or subscribe to the paper’s e-edition by clicking on the link below.

https://www.magzter.com/ZA/Fundudzi-Media/Sunday-World/Newspaper

