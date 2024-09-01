V&A Waterfront  pursues Drip for failing to pay rent

Drip Footwear and its owner, Lekau Sehoana, have vacated their shop in Cape Town

after falling behind on rent, and the property owner is suing them to recover money owed.

According to V&A Waterfront Holdings, which owns the popular Waterfront mall, from which Drip Footwear and Sehoana have been plying their trade Drip have also left the shop untidy.

Waterfront filed papers in the Johannesburg High Court last week, demanding that

Sehoana and his company, who own South Africa’s most popular sneaker, Drip, pay it R1.1-million in unpaid rent or be blacklisted.

