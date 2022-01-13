Vaal Dam decreases to manageable levels

Johannesburg – The Vaal Dam capacity has decreased to manageable levels.

Yesterday, the Department of Water and Sanitation closed one sluice gate at the Vaal Dam leaving four gates open to further reduce capacity to a safe level.

This is after the department opened five sluice gates in early January after the dam reached over 110%.

According to the department, the Vaal Dam – which supplies most of Gauteng – now stands at 103,5% full and the levels continue to decrease. On the other hand, the Bloemhof Dam is at 103.9 % full having increased by 1.2 % from the previous.

The department’s spokesperson, Sputnik Ratau says the department will continue to monitor the inflows.

“Further decisions will be made on when the other sluice gates will close.

“We will continue to monitor the Vaal-Orange River System and the Integrated Vaal River System (IVRS).

“We will also ensure all necessary steps are taken to safeguard the infrastructure as well as to protect lives and livelihoods,” says Ratau.

