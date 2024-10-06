VAR not necessarily the messiah it is sold as

Kaizer Chiefs supporters are still frothing at the mouth after their club lost 1-2 to Mamelodi Sundowns in dramatic fashion at an FNB Stadium bursting at the seams with football-crazed fans.

Indeed in real time, it looked like Ama­khosi were pinched. Their millions of fans were ready to burn the country down. Even after two former Fifa and CAF acclaimed referees Victor Hlungwane and Ace Ncobo unpacked the rules and laws of the game, the love for the club goes beyond any degree of objectivity and they are having none of it.

Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture Gayton McKenzie also entered the fray. We’re still not sure if McKenzie was speaking from the point of view of a concerned minister or, like the legions of Amakhosi faithful, was enraged because he thought that the referee robbed his favourite club.