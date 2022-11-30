Venezuela president cancels state visit to South Africa

Venezuela President Nicolas Maduro has cancelled his state visit to South Africa scheduled for Tuesday next week in Pretoria.

“The state visit will take place on a date to be mutually agreed by both counties through diplomatic channels,” said Vincent Magwenya, spokesperson for President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Maduro’s visit was to highlight existing cooperation between the two countries and consolidate actions for mutual benefit of the South African and Venezuelan people.

During his visit to the UK last week, Ramaphosa noted that South Africa is a large supplier of global business services, with call centres in big cities providing round-the-clock services to customers of businesses in the UK.

He added that South Africa is also looking to significantly expand tourism with the UK.

