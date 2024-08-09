‘Victimisation’ of Adetshina costs SA a spot at Puebla Festival

The Republic of South Africa is no longer the featured country at the Puebla International Festival, which is being held in Mexico.

The festival is a dynamic cultural gathering that offers a wide range of events in several fields, including dance, theatre, music, film, and literature.

The decision was made following the alleged victimisation of Chidimma Vanessa Adetshina, a former Miss South Africa contender.

Distressing events

The festival has withdrawn its invitations to South African panellists and guests.

The festival organisers said in a statement: “It is with a sense of sadness that we acknowledge the distressing events in South Africa, where the apparatuses of the state, coupled with the troubling silence of many within the cultural sphere, have enabled a climate of mob rule.

“This has led to the victimisation of Chidimma, her family, and members of the immigrant communities in South Africa, thus undermining the very principle of justice, equality, and human dignity that literature seeks to uphold.”

The festival organisers also declares their intention to become a symbol of the celebration of various voices, cultures, and viewpoints.

Profound injustices

“We believe that literature has the power to challenge the status quo, to speak to authority, and give a voice to the voiceless,” said the statement.

“However, we cannot in good conscience, honour a country as a focal point of our celebration when it is currently embroiled in such profound injustices as has been currently gathering momentum following the Miss South Africa beauty pageantry.”

The South African Human Rights Commission issued a warning to the public a few days ago regarding xenophobic attacks and cyberbullying directed towards Chidimma.

Chidimma withdrew from the pageant on Thursday, two days before the finale.

Identity fraud

Her decision, which she announced on social media, came after the Department of Home Affairs revealed on Wednesday that her mother committed identity fraud to gain SA citizenship

This came after the organisers of Miss SA sent the department a request to verify the citizenship of a Adetshina.

The request was sent on August 5 amid the outcry over Chidimma’s eligibility to be on the national pageant.

