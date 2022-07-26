Victorious Banyana players receive rapturous welcome

Victorious Banyana Banyana arrived to one of the most rapturous and fitting welcome at the OR Tambo International Airport on Tuesday morning.

When captains Refiloe “Fifi” Jane and Janine van Wyk took to the stage with the Wafcon (Women’s Africa Cup of Nations) trophy, they did it in style, dancing to amapiano hit songs, which drove the crowd in wild celebration.

The team made history by winning Wafcon 2022 when they beat Morocco 2-1 on Saturday night. It was the first time Banyana tasted glory on the continent, hence the massive turnout and the electrifying atmosphere at the airport.

Fans, draped in SA and sports memorabilia, started arriving at the airport early in the morning. The airport was wrapped in a blanket and a sea of South African flags and colours. There were vuvuzelas, makarapas, whistles and all that is associated with the creative South African football followers.

Minister of Sports Nathi Mthethwa, Sasol head executive Charlotte Mokoena, SA Football Association president Danny Jordaan, and South African Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee officials addressed the crowd.

Mthethwa, who was booed by the crowd, was at pains trying to explain how the government supported Banyana financially, but the fans were having none of it.

