Violence erupts following death of Meyerton High School pupil

Incidents of stone-throwing and intimidation of bus drivers have been reported in Sedibeng, De Deur, Meyerton and Sharpville in the Vaal after pupils went on a rampage following the death of a grade 11 boy from Meyerton High School.

The grade 11 pupil was killed when a bus he was trying to board trampled on him on Tuesday, killing him on the spot.

In a statement on Wednesday, the Gauteng department of education said: “We send our deepest condolences to the family of the learner who succumbed to this gruesome incident.”

Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi said investigations are under way to determine the circumstances surrounding the death of the grade 11 pupil. He added that psychosocial services are being offered to affected learners.

Lesufi further condemned the violence, stating that the ongoing scholar transport disruptions were negatively impacting teaching and learning.

