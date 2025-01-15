VIP protection cop sentenced for selling state-issued guns for R50K

The Bloemfontein Magistrate’s Court has sentenced former police official Noxolo Perseverance Job to four years imprisonment for her involvement in selling state firearms.

Zweli Mohobeleli, Free State Hawks spokesperson, said Job was previously assigned to the SAPS Protection and Security Services (PSS) division in Bloemfontein.

This meant she was entrusted with safeguarding national key points and VIP residents in the Free State, including the premier.

Offered her state-issued firearm to robbers for R50k

However, in October 2019, she was caught abusing her position by planning the theft of firearms from a secure safe at the PSS offices. She also offered her state-issued firearm to robbers for R50, 000.

This was described as demonstrating blatant disregard for public safety and state-owned firearms.

Mohobeleli explained that the Hawks’ Serious Corruption Investigation unit intercepted Job’s plans. She was apprehended during a sting operation on October 8, 2019.

Found guilty, sentenced

Following a lengthy legal process, she was found guilty. On July 30, 2024 she was found guilty of conspiracy to commit robbery and contravening the Firearms Control Act 60 of 2000.

Mokgadi Bokaba, head of the Free State Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation, welcomed the sentence. She emphasised its importance in maintaining public trust in law enforcement.

Bokaba was also pleased that Job has been removed from service and society.

Gauteng cops nabbed for extortion

“She was a danger to her colleagues and society at large. These firearms would have been used to rob, rape, and kill, had they landed in the wrong hands,” said Bokaba.

In September 2024, three new police recruits from Olievenhoutbosch Police Station in Centurion were arrested for extortion.

They allegedly blocked a way for an Ethiopian national and drove him to the police station at the back of the van. During this time, they demanded R50, 000 from his brothers. They also took a number of branded shoes from the victim’s vehicle before letting him go.

