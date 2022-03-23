Visa challenges put a damper on coach Hugo Broos’ plans

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos is not happy that his players are arriving in Belgium in dribs and drabs ahead of friendly matches this week and next week.

Bafana flew out of the country on Monday, but by Wednesday not all the players had arrived in camp to face Guinea on Friday in Kortrijk, Belgium. Bafana will then take to the field four days later on Tuesday against France.

“I am hoping that tomorrow [Thursday] morning everybody will be here,” Broos told the media conference on Wednesday.

“There were some problems with the visas. We were a bit unlucky that every player had to present themselves to the embassy and also unlucky because on Monday it was a public holiday in South Africa [which means many people were not working],” said Broos.

“But the last four players will be here tomorrow morning. I like to give players more chances to play and [for them to] show us how good they can play.

“All the players are here except for a few. Those who will play on Friday against Guinea are here, except those who will play on Tuesday. So, it cannot be a big problem for Friday, and there’s still time for Tuesday next week.

He explained further: “But it’s okay, it’s a little bit uncomfortable that for today [Wednesday] all the players are not here.”

Broos remains optimistic and confident that his players are ready to face their tough opponents.

“It will be two completely different games, but I am confident and I think it is a motivation for the players to be playing against France. You do not always get a chance to play the champions of the world.

“I also think there will be great interest in the game, we were told by people here that it will be a full stadium, so it should be a fantastic atmosphere.”

