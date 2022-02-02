Voting for special votes in by-elections underway

Johannesburg- The Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) says voting started on Monday for South Africans who have registered for special votes for the by-elections in eThekwini, Okhahlamba and Nongoma Municipalities in KwaZulu-Natal and in the Kai! Garib Municipality in the Northern Cape.

Special votes were cast at voting stations and the homes of voters who registered for home visits.

These by-elections arose on account of the death of councillors and resignations following the general elections of local councils on 1 November 2021. These by-elections involve 23 voting stations encompassing 33 534 registered voters.

General voting starts at 7 am and close at 9 pm today.

The Electoral Commission urges eligible voters in the affected wards to go out and participate in the elections of their local representatives.

The specific details related to each ward are as follows:

EThekwini

A total of eight political parties have fielded candidates for this by-election which takes place in Ward 101. The following candidates will contest the ward:

1. African Restoration Alliance – Kamala Thomas

2. African Freedom Revolution – Mlungise Philimon Sithole

3. African Matungwa Community – Gabisile Irene Khumalo

4. African National Congress – Mkhipeni Mzimuni Ngiba

5. Democratic Alliance – Kethokuhle Siboniso Sibisi

6. Economic Freedom Fighters – Emmanuel Lucky Mvundla

7. Inkatha Freedom Party – Qhambushilo Mkhize

8. Truly Alliance – Cassim Ebrahim Malani

Voting will take place in the following five voting stations:

· Westridge Park Tennis Stadium

· Mayville Secondary School

· University of Natal Sports Field

· Carrington Heights Primary School

· Westridge High School

There are 16 124 registered voters eligible to vote in this ward.

Okhahlamba

Six political parties have fielded candidates for the by-election which is occasioned by the resignation of a councillor in Ward 6.

The following parties will contest the ward:

1. Africa Matungwa Community – Mlandeni Clement Khumalo

2. African National Congress – Innocent Mondli Ngcobo

3. African People’s Movement – Siphokwakhe Isaac Hlongwane

4. Economic Freedom Fighters – Nkosingiphile Majozi

5. Inkatha Freedom Party – Robert Simangaliso Ngwenya

6. National Freedom Party – Sandile Ndaba

Voting will take place in the following six voting stations:

· Hlelokuhle Creche (New Stand)

· Bangani High School

· Ebusingatha Combined Primary School

· Obonjaneni Combined Primary School

· Faith Mission Church Ebusingatha

· Myendane Primary School

A total of 4 176 voters are registered in this ward.

Nongoma

There is two sets of by-elections in the Nongoma local municipality.

Four political parties have fielded candidates for the by-election which takes place in Ward 17. The by-election is occasioned by the death of a councillor.

The following parties will contest the ward:

1. African National Congress – Mhlobiseni Enort Ngcobo

2. Economic Freedom Fighters – Sthembiso Msawenkosi Zulu

3. Inkatha Freedom Party – Sibongile Thifiza Mcwango

4. National Freedom Party – Bongukwazi Sonbon Mbatha

Voting will take place in the following five districts:

· Magenqeza Primary School

· Qhoqhoza Primary School

· Efefe Primary School

· Mthombowesizwe High School

· Ntombazi Primary School

A total of 4 256 voters are registered in this ward.

A total of four political parties have fielded candidates for a by-election in Ward 20. This by-election follows the death of the incumbent councillor.

The following parties will contest the ward:

1. African National Congress – Mduduzi Gcina

2. Economic Freedom Fighters – Mxolisi Gabriel Khaba

3. Inkatha Freedom Party – Paul Mzikayise Buthelezi

4. National Freedom Party – Nkokhelo Msomi

Voting will take place in the following voting stations.

· Nqabayembube High School

· Ngxongwane Primary School

· Manzimakhulu Primary School

· Bukhalini Primary School

· Ntombazi Primary School

A total of 3 829 voters are registered in this ward.

KAI !GARIB Municipality

Three political parties have registered to participate in the by-election, which will be held in Ward 2. The incumbent councillor is deceased.

The following parties will contest the ward:

1. The African National Congress – Regina Lipinge

2. Economic Freedom Fighters – John Thomas Pondala

3. Peter Francis Bailey – Hope for the Future

Voting will take place in the following two voting stations:

· Marchand Community Hall

· Cillie Gemeenskap Saal

A total of 2 752 voters are registered in this ward.

Voters who are already registered can check their registration status online at www.elections.org.za/ieconline or SMS their ID number to 32810 at a cost of R1 per SMS. Voters can also use these facilities to check if they are affected by the by-elections.

Voters must please remember to take their identity document (ID) with them – either a green barcoded ID book, a smartcard ID or a valid Temporary ID Certificate.

If a voter has no recorded address on the voters’ roll, such a voter will have to furnish an address to officials or provide sufficient particulars of their place of residence.

Documented proof of address (e.g. a municipal account) is not required. Voters are reminded that it is a criminal offence to register and vote in a ward in which they are not ordinarily residents.

The by-elections will be held under strict new COVID-19 protocols aimed at ensuring the safety of voters, election staff, party agents, observers and other stakeholders.

These include implementing strict social distancing practices outside and inside voting stations along with the use of hand sanitisers as voters enter and exit the voting station.

Voters, election staff and all those entering the voting station will be required to wear a mask at all times.

The voters are also encouraged to bring their own pens to mark their ballot papers, although pens will be provided and sanitized after each use.

For more information on these by-elections, local community members in the affected areas are advised to contact their local (municipal) IEC office on weekdays during office hours.

– SAnews.gov.za

