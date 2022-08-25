Warren Masemola ecstatic to join ‘King Shaka’

South African award-winning thespian Warren Masemola has shared that he is joining the international cast of Showtime’s King Shaka by Antoine Fuqua.

Masemola, who has played numerous lead roles in many South African produced films including iNumber Number, described his role on the series as a dream come true without divulging the exact details.

The drama series is about the Zulu king, Shaka and the actor said he is ecstatic to be a part of the outstanding cast.

He will join the likes of British actor, Charles Babalola, Thando Dlomo from The Woman King, Thapelo Mokoena and Aissa Maigo as leads.

It is believed that shooting and production of the drama series will commence in September in the KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) region and premiere in 2023 on Showtime.

