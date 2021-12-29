REGISTER FOR HEROIC WOMEN WEBINAR
E-edition
Subscribe
VIEW OUR 2021 HEROIC WOMEN
News

Watch: Cape Town remembers Archbishop Tutu in a special way

By Coceka Magubeni
26 November 2004. Archbishop Desmond Tutu at the Tygerberg Children's Hospital with a Desmond Tutu doll designed by Jeremiah Moloi.

Johannesburg- The City of Cape Town is has taken upon itself to celebrate the life of the late Anglican Archbishop Desmond Emeritus Tutu.

Ordinary South Africans, religious people and the municipality continue to show respect to the noble peace prize holder as they honoured the archbishop on the streets of the city he served in the most.

The archbishop will be laid to his final resting place on Saturday, the 1st of January 2022.

Watch the live memorial service below:

 

 

On Wednesday, Joburg mayor Mpho Phalatse  and the Anglican church held a joint memorial service in Soweto.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author

Latest News

Most Read Posts

Sponsored Content

Newsletter Signup

Subscribe to our newsletter to stay in touch with the latest news!

Categories

The company

Sunday World

Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved.
Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our
terms & conditions and privacy policy.

Sunday World Notifications Would you like to receive notifications on latest updates? No Yes