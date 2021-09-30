VIEW OUR 2021 HEROIC WOMEN
Covid-19

Watch live: President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses the nation

By Ashley Lechman
DURBAN, SOUTH AFRICA - APRIL 15: President Cyril Ramaphosa leads a by-election campaign in Ward 6 on April 15, 2021 in Durban, South Africa. According to a media release, President Ramaphosa mobilised ANC members and supporters to vote for the ward candidate representing the ANC in the by-elections that are scheduled to take place on the 21st of April. (Photo by Gallo Images/Darren Stewart)

Johannesburg – President Cyril Ramaphosa is addressing the nation tonight on the country’s latest response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The President’s address follows meetings of the National Coronavirus Command Council, the President’s Coordinating Council and Cabinet.

Watch Ramaphosa deliver his address live below: 

