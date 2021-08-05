NOMINATE HEROIC WOMEN
News

Watch Live: Ramaphosa announces cabinet reshuffle

By Sunday World
President Cyril Ramaphosa is accused by the writer of taking a paedastrian approach to current issues overwhelming the country. PICTURE: BONGIWE MCHUNU

Johannesburg – President Cyril Ramaphosa will announce changes to his cabinet, a reshuffle that has been months in the making.

Watch the changes being made to cabinet live, below: 

 

