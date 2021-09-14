REGISTER FOR HEROIC WOMEN WEBINAR
E-edition
Subscribe
VIEW OUR 2021 HEROIC WOMEN
News

Watch: Thuso Mbedu features on Rihanna’s SAVAGEXFENTY show

By Mbalenhle Zuma
Thuso Mbedu

Johannesburg- Emmy award-nominated South African actor, Thuso Mbedu continues to make South Africa Proud.

Recently she was on the Ellen show and everyone was in awe of her.

Thuso was also on The Underground Railroad and now she’s featured on Rihanna’s SAVAGEXFENTY show as one of the people on the lineup.

She is really making boss moves abroad.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Thuso Mbedu (@thuso.mbedu)

 

Thuso recently bagged the TV Breakout Star Award for her role of Cora in The Underground Railroad at the inaugural Hollywood Critic’s Association awards.

The Hollywood-based actress shared Rihanna’s SAVAGEXFENTYSHOW Vol.3’s teaser video of the show which will air on the 24th of September.

Tweeps have reacted to Thuso’s latest achievement and they are super proud of the actress.

 

For the latest entertainment news from Sunday World, click here. 

Or read the latest from Shwashwi here. 

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World

 

Author


Latest News

Popular Posts

Sponsored Content

Newsletter Signup

Subscribe to our newsletter to stay in touch with the latest news!

Categories

The company

Sunday World

Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved.
Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our
terms & conditions and privacy policy.