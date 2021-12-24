Watch: Tweeps avenge Kamo Mphela after Slik Talk’s ‘body shaming’ comments

Johannesburg – Tweeps are avenging Kamo Mphela’s body shaming moment after getting a glimpse of the YouTuber’s Slik Talk own body during his boxing match with Cassper Nyovest.

In one of his YouTube videos, Slik Talk was seen body shaming Kamo Mphela last month.

This comes after Kamo tweeted, “Baby boy thicker than me, but otherwise we still rise,” as a response to him bashing Uncle Waffles.

Thereafter, Slik responded to Kamo in a video body shaming her for two minutes straight, saying her body “does not qualify her to wear a cropped top anymore”.

He also went on to say she struggles to breathe when performing because of her belly which in his term is now “a fully blown belly”.

After Slik Talk’s big loss against Cassper Nyovest, take a look at what some tweeps had to say about him on Twitter below:

He has the nerve to talk about Kamo Mphela looking like that. Niggar can barely breathe himself https://t.co/2PtzEQFm4i — Makabelo (@TumoMoh) November 23, 2021

That Slik Talk video on Kamo Mphela really shows he never been with a woman. I don't know how people are finding that funny rather than embarrassing — OTF 👨🏾‍🌾 (@PlantFather2) November 23, 2021

Funny how slik talk body shamed kamo mphela but came into the ring wearing a XXXXL vest😂💔 — 🤝🔥☮️PEACEMAKER💙✌️🌟 (@thabiso16553669) December 23, 2021

Meet Slik Talk, the guy who was body shaming Kamo Mphela pic.twitter.com/6FbjcDhZd6 — Karabo (@karabeast24) December 22, 2021

When I saw Slik Talk out of breath I remember how he was saying Kamo Mphela is out breath on stage.

Look at him now🤦🏼‍♀️😂 #FameVsClout — Mrs_OG (@ofentsegabashan) December 22, 2021

I'm not saying Slik talk was right or Kamo mphela was right kodwa the body shaming started here lets not forget. pic.twitter.com/21BpqDvKtn — 👑Mb3w3 Seth👑🐟 (@S3thu_) November 23, 2021

Kamo Mphela has worked hard to get where she is, if you think she will get sad because Slik Talk is gonna trash then you don't know strong people. 😏❤️❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/Pa2OZvJpfQ — 𝕄𝕒𝕜𝕨𝕖𝕝𝕒 𝕆𝕓𝕣𝕚𝕒𝕟 (@Obrian_Makwela) November 22, 2021

