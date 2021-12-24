REGISTER FOR HEROIC WOMEN WEBINAR
E-edition
Subscribe
VIEW OUR 2021 HEROIC WOMEN
News

Watch: Tweeps avenge Kamo Mphela after Slik Talk’s ‘body shaming’ comments

By Nompilo Zulu
Kamo Mphelaxx. Image: Instagram

Johannesburg – Tweeps are avenging Kamo Mphela’s body shaming moment after getting a glimpse of the YouTuber’s Slik Talk own body during his boxing match with Cassper Nyovest.

In one of his YouTube videos, Slik Talk was seen body shaming Kamo Mphela last month.

This comes after Kamo tweeted, “Baby boy thicker than me, but otherwise we still rise,” as a response to him bashing Uncle Waffles.

Thereafter, Slik responded to Kamo in a video body shaming her for two minutes straight, saying her body “does not qualify her to wear a cropped top anymore”.

He also went on to say she struggles to breathe when performing because of her belly which in his term is now “a fully blown belly”.

After Slik Talk’s big loss against Cassper Nyovest, take a look at what some tweeps had to say about him on Twitter below:

Also read: Master KG applauds Slik Talk for taking part in Fame vs Clout boxing match

Cassper and Slik Talk fight still on the December cards

Slik Talk accepts Cassper Nyovest&#8217;s challenge

For the latest entertainment news from Sunday World, click here. 

Or read the latest from Shwashwi here. 

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author

Latest News

Most Read Posts

Sponsored Content

Newsletter Signup

Subscribe to our newsletter to stay in touch with the latest news!

Categories

The company

Sunday World

Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved.
Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our
terms & conditions and privacy policy.

Sunday World Notifications Would you like to receive notifications on latest updates? No Yes