Kaizer Chiefs are performing extremely well at training, according to Amakhosi’s longest-serving player and captain Itumeleng Khune.

Khune was speaking ahead of Soweto giants’ home match against SuperSport United at the FNB Stadium on Saturday evening. Kick-off is at 8pm.

The acrobatic shot-stopper said they need to start performing where it matters the most, and added that it feels good to be playing again.

Chiefs are dangerously hovering in the relegation zone, sitting on position 14, with only two teams Marumo Gallants and Sekhukhune United below them.

“It feels great to be back and playing regularly, it won’t be easy to keep the spot for long because the other goalkeepers, Bruce Bvuma and Brendan Peterson, are waiting for their opportunities as well.

“So, every match that I play I give an extra 10% on top of the 100% that I always give, and it’s really good to be back,” said Khune.

“We are not doing badly, but it is not the start that we wanted and my role and responsibility is to keep on reminding the guys how good we are and how much we can believe in our ability to get ourselves out of the situation that we have put ourselves in.

“We have to work hard at training and take everything we do there to the matches. We score beautiful goals at training and everyone is doing everything they can in their respectable positions but during matches, I am not sure what gets into our heads, because I think we do not give what we give at training.

“This thing [the position we are in] is affecting me badly, every player has his role and responsibility to make sure that the club goes back to its glory days. Like I said, for now a lot of us are still star-struck and we still do not believe that we are playing for Chiefs.

“We have not come out of our shells and realise that we are at Chiefs and start performing like Kaizer Chiefs players.”

