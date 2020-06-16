We will not forget the class of 1976 – Motaung

Kaizer Chiefs founder and chairman Kaizer Motaung has paid tribute to the youth of 1976 for their contribution to change as South Africa commemorates the 44th anniversary of the June 16, 1976 Students Uprisings.

The students from Soweto high and secondary schools took to the streets to protest against the introduction of the Afrikaans apartheid language as a medium of instruction on that fateful day which ended in violence and country-wide deaths.

In his message, posted on the club’s website, Motaung, whose football club celebrates its 50th anniversary this year since he found the soccer institution said, “The Soweto uprising is one day where we get reminded of where we come from as a nation”, reads the message.

“We must use this occasion to gain inspiration and courage to fight against all forms of oppression. The class of 1976 was resolute and demanded change and that change came at a huge cost, loss of lives. We do not want to go back to using the same methods to fight the system. Let us organise, mobilise and campaign against laws that seek to condone oppression. The use of voting for the leaders that will change the world is one form of bringing reform. I want to take this opportunity to salute the young people,” says Motaung.

“I am intrigued by their energy and will to change the world. I observe around the world the young people are leading the protests and making their voices heard. This is the spirit that we must support as part of the resolution to bring change.”

Author



SUNDAY WORLD