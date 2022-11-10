Westbury residents hold government accountable for gangsterism

Two weeks after reported shootings in Westbury, and again the community is to stand at another two open graves.

At least six drive-by shootings were recorded in the area towards the end of October, resulting in the deaths of four people by unidentified murderers. It is reported that three more youngsters were brutally killed on Wednesday, while another two were injured.

Fed up with the violence, the residents protested in the streets on Wednesday night, closing off parts of Ontdekkers Road, and again on Thursday morning after armed assailants caused havoc in separate incidents in the area, which has seen an increase in gang-related violence.

The protesting residents set up camp at Sophiatown police station on Thursday, demanding that their cries be listened to and addressed.

The atmosphere was volatile, and the residents were seemingly traumatised and on edge, but are hellbent on holding the government accountable for the crime that has gone out of control in the area.

Amid Westbury protesting for justice, answers, and better policing, the #YesEldosAgain Movement joined in, as community leaders, stakeholders, pastors, and activists spent the evening in prayer, which went on until the early hours of the morning.

The #YesEldosAgain Movement, led by Cheryl Pillay, Dereleen James and stakeholders in the community, also camped in front of the police station 60 days ago, in protest against gang-related crimes.

“The strategy of the #YesMovement is to draw the eyes and ears to marginalised communities. We are mobilising and setting up structures in all communities to address social ills that plague our country,” said James.

In the 60-day period, they have engaged with different spheres of the provincial government, and a significant drop in what used to be daily gang-related shootings is evident.

“As of November 9, Westbury residents had set up camp in front of Sophiatown police station in the hope to get a response from government. The #YesMovement supports the community of Westbury.”

James further urged activists from other communities across Gauteng to get involved in #YesMovement activities and help squash gangsterism.

