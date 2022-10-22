Wheelchair tennis star Montjane scores another ace

Wheelchair tennis player Kgothatso “KG” Montjane has joined forces with Virgin Active, a fitness and wellness brand, to inspire South Africans to live healthy and active lives.

Ranked number one in Africa and four globally, the tennis star has signed a deal with Virgin Active as her official health and wellness partner.

The Limpopo-born star, who has cemented herself as an anchor tennis player, said she has always been obsessed with sport and fitness and has managed to build a thriving career out of it.

She was the first black African female to ever play at Wimbledon, first black African to compete at all four grand slams in one calendar cycle in 2019, and has managed to pursue her BSC degree in recreation and leisure.

“The great thing about Virgin Active is that it is a brand that all South Africans can relate to, and one that has members from all walks of life,” said Montjane.

“It creates unique spaces fit for all, where everyone feels like they belong, regardless of their fitness level. I’m excited to work with them to inspire the country to get excited about living active lives.”

Virgin Active marketing director Lyndsay Webster-Rozon said Montjane will help inspire South Africans to embrace health and wellness.

“Having KG join our family and ‘Friends of Virgin Active’ is part of our continued partnerships with sportspeople across South Africa who share our purpose of empowering people to live active lives,” said Webster-Rozon.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author