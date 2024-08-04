News

Whistleblower sparks probe over RTMC’s R800m ‘dubious’ tenders

By Sunday World
Minister of Transport, Barbara Creecy. / Gallo Images

Minister of Transport Barbara Creecy has launched an investigation into allegations of tender corruption at the  Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC)  following  a tip off  from  a whistleblower that officials at the entity  have awarded tenders worth R800-million to their associates after  the executives  mishandled  the bidding process. 

Transport spokesperson, Collen Msibi, confirmed that Greecy has launched the investigation into the matter.

