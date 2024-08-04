Whistleblower sparks probe over RTMC’s R800m ‘dubious’ tenders

Minister of Transport Barbara Creecy has launched an investigation into allegations of tender corruption at the Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) following a tip off from a whistleblower that officials at the entity have awarded tenders worth R800-million to their associates after the executives mishandled the bidding process.

Transport spokesperson, Collen Msibi, confirmed that Greecy has launched the investigation into the matter.

