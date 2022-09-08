Why Marumo Gallants oppose application to stop Chiefs game

Marumo Gallants’ chairperson Abram Sello has explained why they have decided to move their game against Kaizer Chiefs from Peter Mokaba Stadium in Limpopo to Royal Bafokeng Stadium in North West.

This he did in an affidavit he deposed in the Limpopo High Court in Polokwane in which he opposes the Polokwane municipality’s application for an urgent court interdict to stop the club from hosting the game in the platinum province.

The municipality said the club has signed an agreement with it to play its home games at either the old or the new Peter Mokaba Stadium.

It said it has already sold more than 3 000 tickets and has advertised the game, and if the match is moved to North West, this would have a detrimental impact on the province’s tourism industry.

But Sello said the court should dismiss the application and stated that it is not true that Gallants they breached any agreement.

He added that the club signed an agreement with the municipality on August 21 to stage its 15 home Premier Soccer League (PSL) fixtures for the 2021/2022 season. The matches were expected to be played at the old or new Peter Mokaba stadia between August 24 2021 and May 7 2022.

“It is Marumo Gallants’ submission that the events [matches], being the 15 fixture list specified in clauses of the agreement, are the only fixtures that Marumo Gallants had an obligation to play at the old or new Peter Mokaba stadia.

“All of the events [matches], being Marumo Gallants 15 home fixtures for the 2021/2022 season, were indeed played at the old or new Peter Mokaba stadia in accordance with the agreement,” read the court papers.

He explained further that the club played its first three home matches of the season at the two stadiums and said the fact that these fixtures were played at the Peter Mokaba stadia did not entitle the municipality the exclusive right to have Gallants play the remaining home fixtures there.

Sello added that despite complying with the agreement by playing the 15 fixtures at the stadiums, the municipality committed several breaches. This because the municipality failed to honour its 20% contribution as stated in the agreement. It also failed to pay Gallants a share of the gate-takings after submitting the invoices as stipulated in the agreement.

“This led to the respondent losing interest in playing their home games at the applicant’s stadiums,” read the papers.

Sello added that on realisation that it was not economically viable for Gallants to play their games at the stadiums, he negotiated a new deal with Royal Bafokeng Stadium to host their home games in the platinum province.

The new deal will result in the club receiving 100% gate-takings and an additional sponsorship of R3.5-million from the North West department of sports, arts and culture.

“And this matter was discussed with the municipal manager last week. Instead of understanding the commercial reasoning of the first respondent and attempting to counter whatever benefits that would be realised by the first respondent if they play the games at the Royal Bafokeng Stadium, the municipal manager did not make any offer, but instead insisted that we cancel the game [against Chiefs] or play the game at the applicant’s stadium,” read the papers.

Sello argued further that if the court interdicts Gallants’ game against Chiefs, this will have a negative impact on PSL business as the game has been advertised already and tickets sold.

He further asked the court to dismiss the application because he claimed is not urgent, and instead refer the matter to a normal court.

The proceedings are currently under way and this story will be updated as soon as new information is available.

