Why Sharpeville is driving out foreign spaza shop owners 

The murder of Gauteng businessman Seabata Patrick “Papi” Mokhema is believed to be part of an ongoing turf war between foreign spaza owners and locals who are vying for control of the R178-billion sector.

On Wednesday night, Mokhema, 50, was shot and killed outside one of his shops in Sharpeville’s Phase One section as he was preparing to go home. His death led to a series of protests and looting sprees in the Vaal township on Thursday as community members in the area looted and ransacked tuck shops belonging to foreign nationals in the area.

Mokhema owned four shops in Sharpeville where he sold different food items such as snacks, cold drinks, sweets and meat, among others. All the shops were named Kasie Corner.

Recent research by Accenture Africa revealed that there are more than 150 000 spaza shops across the country, with an estimated market size of R178-billion.

A 2021 report titled South African Township Marketing Report by Roger Wilco, found that spaza shops contribute 5.2% to the country’s GDP.

It is alleged by Sharpeville community members that Mokhema was shot and killed because he was part of a group of locals trying to drive out foreign nationals who run spaza shops in Sharpeville.

Sharpeville residents told Sunday World that the driving out of foreign nationals who ran spaza shops in the area started on Monday.

Residents said the community decided to be “proactive” and close all spaza shops owned by foreign nationals to prevent children from dying from food purchased at the spaza shops.

“After what happened in Naledi, Soweto, with six children dying from eating snacks allegedly poisoned, the community said it is better to close the spaza shops of these foreigners before a child dies here,” said 62-year-old Calvin Porogo.

Another resident Lerato Mokoena, 40, supported the sentiment: “The community did not want to wait for a child to die first from eating poisoned snacks. They decided to close the shops.”

On Friday, most of the foreign-owned spaza shops in the township were closed and the situation in the area was calm. A police nyala was seen patrolling the area.

Gauteng police spokesperson Col Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi said thus far five people have been arrested for public violence in Sharpeville and three foreign nationals were arrested for being in possession of unlicensed firearms.

Nevhuhulwi said no arrests have been made in connection with the murder of Mokhema.

She said the situation in the area has been calm since Thursday night.

She said public order policing police and crime prevention units are in the area monitoring the situation and continue to maintain a high presence in the area.

“On 16 October 2024, a local businessman was fatally shot, while his employee sustained a gunshot wound. The suspects are unknown at this stage.”

Speaking to Sunday World this week at Mokhema’s home in Arcon Park, Vereeniging, Mokhema’s sister, Tebello Mokhema, 52, said the father of -seven was a loving and caring family man.

Mokhema lived in his Arcon Park home with his wife, Tshidi Mokhema, 52, and their seven children.

Tebello said the family wanted to see the full might of the law meted out on the perpetrators.

“The shooters and the people behind the shooters must be arrested so that there is justice.

“We as a family do not know the motive behind his killing.

“It is clear to us this was a hit. It was not a random shooting.

“We are trying to cope with his death as a family, but it is not easy. He was the rock of our family,” said Tebello.

