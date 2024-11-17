Why we need quality MPs, legislators 

Debating skills in parliament, or at a provincial legislature, or at municipal chambers, are a

requirement that should not be taken for granted, for constitutional democracy, in part, hinges and thrives on forceful debaters with honed intellectual capacities as participants.

An absence of such skills, in large measure, detracts from a healthy and productive and engaging political discussions.

When these attributes are lacking, members of such institutions tend to make unnecessary and endless points of order – a method used deliberately by unthoughtful members whose intention is to stifle progress for political ends.

