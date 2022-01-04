REGISTER FOR HEROIC WOMEN WEBINAR
News

Will Parliament relocate to the Gauteng province? Fikile Mbalula unpacks

By Coceka Magubeni
Fikile Mbalula. PICTURE: GCIS

Johannesburg- It hasn’t been long since the Parliament of South Africa building has been ablaze, but politicians are revealing their plans that have been kept out of sight for the ordinary citizens, on their next move.

This follows a thread that the ANC member, member of Parliament and Minister of Transport Fikile Mbalula shared on his Twitter account.

He alluded that moving parliament from the Western Cape to Gauteng province has always been on the cards because it makes financial and political sense, but burning down a building was not a part of the move.

Mbalula has indirectly linked the fire on the Parliament building with the burning of the train sets that took place in Braamfontein, in Johannesburg.

