Will Parliament relocate to the Gauteng province? Fikile Mbalula unpacks

Johannesburg- It hasn’t been long since the Parliament of South Africa building has been ablaze, but politicians are revealing their plans that have been kept out of sight for the ordinary citizens, on their next move.

This follows a thread that the ANC member, member of Parliament and Minister of Transport Fikile Mbalula shared on his Twitter account.

He alluded that moving parliament from the Western Cape to Gauteng province has always been on the cards because it makes financial and political sense, but burning down a building was not a part of the move.

We have long taken a descion to relocate parliament to gauteng ,But not at the exploitation of dubious circumstances like burning down a building. Relocating makes financial and political sense — FIKILE MBALULA | MR FIX (@MbalulaFikile) January 4, 2022

Mbalula has indirectly linked the fire on the Parliament building with the burning of the train sets that took place in Braamfontein, in Johannesburg.

In joburg braamfontein they burnt down train sets again similar to what we are seeing today it was a vagrants/homeless people. The motive of burning trains was clear to paralise prasa now we need to understand the motive of burning parliament to project the country in chaos?. — FIKILE MBALULA | MR FIX (@MbalulaFikile) January 4, 2022

What is important though we have an alleged suspect who look like a "homeless vagrant" the police will give evidence in court why they link him directly to the arson. — FIKILE MBALULA | MR FIX (@MbalulaFikile) January 4, 2022

I remember not so long ago they burnt down trains more than 18 train sets at Capetown station,Guess who was arrested kids the syndicate used kids for their nefarious deeds. We offered a the public big prize. They brought kids who confessed to the act. — FIKILE MBALULA | MR FIX (@MbalulaFikile) January 4, 2022

