Winnie Mandela Museum ‘fraudster arrested trying to skip country’

After evading arrest for almost a month, the last suspect linked to corruption in the Winnie Mandela Museum project was nabbed by the border police at O.R Tambo International Airport in Kempton Park, east of Johannesburg on Friday.

Hawks spokesperson in Free State, Captain Christopher Singo, said the arrest came after a warrant of arrest was issued by the Hawks’ serious corruption investigation team in Welkom, Free State. It is understood that the fugitive was trying to flee the country when the police pounced on him.

“It is alleged that during the period of January 2008 until December 2010, money was allocated to the Brandfort Museum project, popularly known as the Winnie Mandela Museum, by the Department of Sport, Arts and Culture,” said Singqo.

The money allocated to the project was allegedly misused, said Singqo, adding that the service providers were appointed without following proper procurement processes.

“The project was coordinated by the Department of Sport, Arts and Culture and Lejweleputswa district municipality. As a result of these fraudulent activities, the department suffered a total loss of more than R700 000.

“The 41-year-old suspect is expected to appear before the Welkom magistrate’s court on Monday, where he will be facing charges of fraud and theft.”

His co-accused, including government officials Tsoarelo Malakoane, Nontsikelelo Eunice Aaron, Lebogang Aubrey Sebeela, Monyane Matthews Sefantse, Errens Lodewikus Celliers, and Sithiwe Thubane were arrested by the Hawks on September 20 and appeared in court the following day.

Their case was remanded to November 11.

