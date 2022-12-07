Winterveldt community wants resort owner to explain pupil’s death

The death of a 12-year-old pupil at a school excursion last Friday has left the community with more questions, Winterveldt community activist Calvin Makgeru said on Tuesday.

Makgeru said this after Gauteng education MEC Matome Chiloane announced that the department will launch an independent investigation into the death of Mandla Chauke, a grade six pupil from Refalotse Primary School in Winterveldt, north of Tshwane, who drowned at Resort 184 while on a trip organised by the school.

“We want to know if the right procedures were followed by the school when taking the children to the resort. We also want to know if the resort complies with all safety protocols,” Makgeru said.

“We have many unanswered questions regarding whether there were lifeguards on standby and whether there was enough supervision of the children at the venue.”

According to information provided by the department, teachers and parents were alerted by pupils that Chauke was unresponsive in the pool. He was declared dead on the scene by paramedics.

“As the department, we have decided to facilitate a process to appoint an independent law firm to conduct a thorough investigation to establish what transpired. This independent investigation will run parallel to the police’s ongoing investigation,” Chiloane said.

“We need to get down to the bottom of what happened, so that we can close the matter and put the family at ease as to what transpired.”

The owner of the resort, Sthabiso Madondo, said he could not provide information because he was not present when the incident occurred, noting that the resort has lifeguards and people who walk around to check on guests.

He said the matter has been reported at the Pretoria North Police Station.

Mandla’s uncle, John Chauke, said the family is shattered at the death of his nephew. “We were expecting great things from him,” he said.

He added that Mandla was respectful and would do as he was told. “Even when I sent him to buy something for me, he would run and do as told. If he had homework, he would ask one of his aunts to assist him.”

John said he is awaiting the post-mortem results to know exactly what happened to his nephew. “I would know then what happened to our child. I cannot blame the school and point fingers at the school.” he said.

John added that the family of 13, which includes grandchildren, depends on social grants and has requested the school to assist with the burial of Mandla.

“We asked the school to help us as much as they can, because we have nothing. They have been very helpful.”

Chiloane said the department, community and local businesses have pledged support in helping the family to bury Mandla in a dignified way.

Also read: https://sundayworld.co.za/news/another-school-tragedy-as-grade-6-learner-drowns-at-school-trip/

Independent law firm to probe death of Refalotse primary learner

Follow SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author