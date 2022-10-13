Woman nabbed for government procurement order scam

The fraud case against a Gauteng woman implicated in a government procurement order scam has been postponed to November 30.

The accused, 45-year-old Sarah Kekana, appeared at the Pretoria Specialised Commercial Crimes Court on Thursday following her arrest on Tuesday.

According to Hawks spokesperson Lloyd Ramovha, Kekana was nabbed at Mogoto village in Limpopo, three months after the case was opened at the Dunnottar police station in Nigel, east of Johannesburg.

She has been charged with fraud and money-laundering.

“It is reported that on July 31 2020, a victim received an e-mail from the Department of Health in Pretoria to supply them with 11 BM 7500ZX patient monitors.

“In the quest to locate the said items, the victim came across a company called Andico Medical Supplies based in Port Elizabeth,” said Ramovha.

“It responded with a pro forma invoice of just over R123 000, with bank accounts. After the money was deposited into the provided account, the items were never delivered.”

Kekana has been warned to make sure she attends the proceedings on her next scheduled court date.

