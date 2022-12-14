Woman shot dead during stokvel robbery in Mpumalanga

Two suspects aged 23 were set to appear at the Kabokweni magistrate’s court on Wednesday for robbery and murder of a 30-year-old woman in Dingindoda, Mpumalanga.

The woman was fatally shot when the armed robbers pounced on a group of stokvel members who had gathered to share year-end earnings.

Mpumalanga police spokesperson Brigadier Selvy Mohlala said two armed men are said to have showed up at a house where the women had gathered.

“A 30-year-old woman was fatally shot during the incident which took place on Saturday, December 10 2022, just before midday at Dingindoda Section in Mshatsa, near Masoyi outside White River,” said Mohlala.

According to reports, after three women were given their shares and left, the robbers entered the premises and held the rest of the stokvel members hostage before robbing them of an undisclosed amount of cash.

“When the suspects were leaving, one of them shot at the woman who was later certified dead on arrival in the hospital,” said Mohlala.

Mohlala added that the police are investigating, stating that it is suspected the robbers knew about the stokvel gathering taking place at the house.

