Woman stabbed to death by ex in Mpumalanga in presence of new lover

Johannesburg – A 50-year-old man stabbed his ex-girlfriend to death while her new lover watched helplessly.

Shorence Delson Nghala was sentenced to life and 15 years imprisonment by the Mpumalanga High court which sits in Graskop.

This comes after he fatally stabbed his ex-girlfriend, Zanele Makhubela (20) in the presence of her new lover.

Nghala was convicted of murder and robbery with aggravating circumstances pleaded guilty to the charges pressed against him.

This is according to the National Prosecuting Authority(NPA) Mpumalanga provincial spokesperson Monica Nyuswa.

In his plea statement, he told the court that on October 27, 2020, the deceased Zanele Makhubela was in her home with her boyfriend near Mantangaleni, Mkhuhlu when he emerged and this angered him. He stabbed Makhubela with a knife several times,” said Nyuswa.

Makhubela, later on, succumbed to stab wounds and injuries.

Nghala fled the scene, taking Makhubela’s cellphone with him.

The court heard that Makhubela suffered a most cruel death in the hands of her ex boyfriend, Nghala.

“The judge, Johanna Mthimunye sentenced Nghala to life for murder and fifteen years imprisonment for robbery with aggravating circumstances. The court ordered that the two sentences run concurrently. The effective being life,” said Nyuswa.

Sunday World

Author



Anelisa Sibanda