Women for Change pushes for banning of Chris Brown

The non-profit group Women For Change, which opposes gender-based violence and keeps track of South African women’s and children’s deaths, is urging the government, promoters, and concert organisers to reconsider their decision to allow Chris Brown to perform in Johannesburg on December 14.

A performance by the American singer in South Africa, according to the organisation, would be a blatant insult to the millions of women and girls affected by violence both domestically and internationally.

“The concert will take place just days after the 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence are observed globally,” said the organisation.

It further highlighted that South Africa is in the midst of a GBV crisis, where femicide rates are five times higher than the global average.

“Many women and children live in constant fear, and the scars of violence run deep.

“Allowing a man with such a history of violence to perform in South Africa, a country grappling with one of the highest rates of gender-based violence and femicide in the world, sends a harmful and dangerous message.

“Instead of glorifying individuals with a history of abuse, we must be empowering and supporting survivors.”

A petition has been launched

The organisation claims that there is ample evidence of Chris Brown’s violent history against several women, making reference to the 2009 case in which the Residual hitmaker was convicted of viciously assaulting Rihanna, his then-girlfriend.

The case sparked controversy worldwide.

Meanwhile, the documentary Chris Brown: A History of Abuse will premiere in October, according to the producers of Quiet on Set.

“Despite his conviction, his problematic behaviour has persisted, with other accusations of abuse against other women,” the group said.

“With femicide rates five times higher than the world norm, South Africa is experiencing a GBV catastrophe.

“We also raise serious concerns about how the Department of Home Affairs has granted a visa to a convicted abuser.”

Even though the singer’s performances at the FNB Stadium, the largest stadium on the continent, have sold out, the organisation has since started a petition to stop him from performing in South Africa.

There are over 7,000 signatures on the petition so far.

