Women honoured at Forbes Woman Africa awards

Women from all over Africa were honoured at the eighth edition of the Forbes Woman Africa leading women summit and awards gala dinner on Wednesday. The event took place at the Sun Bet Arena in Pretoria on International Women’s Day.

Nonkululeko Gobodo was awarded the Business Woman award, while Gloria Serobe and Louisa Mojela both won the Africa Lifetime Achievement awards.

Singer and Grammy award winner Nomcebo Zikode walked away with the Entertainer Award. Taking to social media Zikode thanked Forbes Africa for the recognition.

“Perseverance and grit allowed me to overcome all the obstacles that came against me,” she wrote.

