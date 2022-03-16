Worcester police help woman deliver a baby on the street

A woman gave birth to a healthy baby boy under a tree in Aan de Doorns on Tuesday, thanks to Worcester police officials who sprang into action and offered to help.

Police spokesperson Captain Frederick van Wyk said a man approached Warrant Officer Anneline Fielies, who was on patrol duty, to assist his girlfriend who was experiencing labour pains.

By the time an ambulance reached the scene, Fielies had already managed to deliver the baby.

Said Van Wyk: “The member [of the police] delivered a healthy baby boy with the help of Constable Monray Prins, who was prepared to take off his shirt to cover the newborn baby. The local ambulance service arrived and transported the mother and baby to a nearby hospital”.

