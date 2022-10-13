Workers make gruesome discoveries of decomposing bodies

A group of grass-cutting workers discovered the decomposing body of a man in a storm water drain on Bluff Road in Jacobs, south of Durban in KwaZulu-Natal on Wednesday.

Sunday World understands that at about 2pm, the paramedics were called to assist the men who made the discovery. After the scene was secured with the assistance of the security guards, it was handed over to the police for investigation.

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson, Constable Thenjiswa Ngcobo, said the Brighton Beach police have opened an inquest docket.

“It is alleged that at 2pm on October 12 2022, a decomposed body of an unknown man was found in the bush on Bluff Road. Circumstances surrounding the incident are being investigated,” said Ngcobo.

In another incident around midday on Monday, also in KwaZulu-Natal, a decomposed body of a woman believed to be in her 40s was found by the workers who were digging next to the road on the R102 in Mtwalume.

The bloodied body was found wrapped in a sheet but without any visible injuries.

Meanwhile, a 20-year-old suspect is in police custody after six bodies of women, five badly decomposed, were found in an industrial park in Johannesburg on Sunday.

The suspect appeared in court this week on a charge of murder and the case was postponed to October 18.

