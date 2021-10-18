Colin Powel dies from Covid-19 complications at 84

Johannesburg- Former United States Secretary of State Colin Powel has passed away at the age of 84.

He served as the 65th United States Secretary of State from 2001 to 2005.

Powell was the first African-American Secretary of State.

After 35 years of military service, Powell retired from the U.S. Army as a four-star general.

He also saw service and was wounded in Vietnam, an experience that later helped define his own military and political strategies.

According to reports, it is believed that Powel passed away from Covid-19 complications.

BREAKING: Colin Powell dead of COVID after being fully vaccinated. From his official Facebook page but no outlets yet reporting. pic.twitter.com/yVWq5DC0bG — John Cardillo (@johncardillo) October 18, 2021

Today, the nation lost a man of undaunted courage and a champion of character. A statesman & trailblazer, devoted to America and the cause of liberty, Colin Powell’s legacy of service & honor will long inspire. Ann & I offer our love & sincere condolences to Alma and his family. — Mitt Romney (@MittRomney) October 18, 2021

It will be impossible to replace Gen. Colin Powell. He was a tremendous personal friend and mentor to me, and there’s a hole in my heart right now as I think about his loss. My thoughts and prayers today are with his family, and I want them to know I will miss him dearly. pic.twitter.com/pX24KQMMBc — Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III (@SecDef) October 18, 2021

I can’t find the words knowing that General Colin Powell has transitioned this life at 84. According to @CNN he died due to COVID-19 Complications. He was fully vaccinated. He was an amazing man! tears! — AprilDRyan (@AprilDRyan) October 18, 2021

Sunday World

Author



Anelisa Sibanda